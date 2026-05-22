Voice From Ukraine | NIGHT TERROR IN UKRAINE, REFINERIES ABLAZE IN RUSSIA

Join us for a powerful Voice from Ukraine live with Oleksandr and Ken Harbaugh as we go inside the story the mainstream media keeps ignoring.

While the headlines chase the staged theater between Putin, Xi, and Trump, Ukraine is still under attack. Overnight, Russia continued its terror campaign against Ukrainian cities, families, and civilians — and Ukraine is striking back, hitting Russian defenses and proving once again that the fight for freedom is far from over.

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As Putin stands next to Xi, playing Trump with red carpets, photo ops, and fake diplomacy, Ukrainians are still fighting for their lives. This is not just about Ukraine. This is about democracy, authoritarian power, and the global map I have been warning you about.

We will break it all down — the overnight attacks, Ukraine’s response, the Putin-Xi alliance, Trump being played, and what it all means for America and the world.

You do not want to miss this.

Join us live. Share it. Restack it. Bring a friend.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away