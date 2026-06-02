Voice From Ukraine | Russia Bombards Kyiv, Ukraine Readies Its Response, and More

Join us for a very special Voice from Ukraine with Oleksandr, live from the ground, and special guest Jason Smart.

Ukraine is not just fighting for itself. Ukraine is fighting for the whole free world.

And the hard truth is this: the media has let them down. The leadership of the United States has let them down. Europe has let them down. Too many people have turned their backs while Ukrainians are still waking up to missiles, drones, blackouts, death, and destruction.

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But we cannot turn our backs.

Not as Americans.

Not as a community.

Not as human beings.

That is why Voice from Ukraine matters.

We are doing the hard work of bringing you the truth from the ground — the stories, the suffering, the courage, and the reality that too many are refusing to show. But we cannot do this without your support.

Please become a paid subscriber if you can. Your support helps us keep this platform alive, keep these voices heard, and continue standing with Ukraine when so many others have walked away.

And most importantly, please support to help the people of Ukraine directly.

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

These are families, children, elderly people, frontline communities, and ordinary Ukrainians who are trying to survive Putin’s terror. They need hygiene supplies. They need basic necessities. They need support. They need to know the world has not forgotten them.

If governments will not do enough, then we must.

If the media will not tell their story, then we will.

If leaders turn their backs, then this community must stand up.

Please give what you can through https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo. Even a small contribution can help deliver real relief to people who are living through the unthinkable.

And if you want to contribute directly to support this work and help us continue standing with Ukraine:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Ukraine is holding the line for all of us.

Now we have to show them they are not standing alone.