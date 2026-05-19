Voice From Ukraine | Russia Intensifying Attacks, Ghosting on the NATO Border

Join me for a very special Voice from Ukraine — live from New York City — with Oleksandr, Ken Harbaugh, and the Inside Report family.

We’re going to break down what is really happening in Ukraine, what is happening behind the scenes in Trump world, and why this moment matters not just for Ukraine — but for democracy everywhere.

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This is not the headline version. This is the inside conversation. The connections. The players. The deals being made in the shadows. And the truth that too many in the mainstream media are still afraid to say out loud.

You do not want to miss this one.

Please join us live, share it, restack it, comment, and help us spread the word. This platform survives because of you — because of the people who refuse to look away.

Become a paid subscriber, support independent reporting, and help us keep building this movement.

And if you can contribute directly to support the work:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

We are not just a community anymore.

We are a movement.

And together, we are going to keep speaking truth to power.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down