Voice From Ukraine | Russia Pounds Civilian Targets and Draws Belarus Deeper, Ukraine Resists and Responds

Voice from Ukraine Special — This Is the Moment to Step Up

Folks, this is not just another update.

Ukraine is under attack every single day — but now, as summer heats up, the needs on the ground are growing even more urgent. Families, soldiers, first responders, and entire communities are being pushed to the limit. This is the moment when we don’t just watch. We step up.

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Through our Voice from Ukraine mission, Alexander and the team are continuing to deliver critical support directly to the people who need it most — including dry packs, supplies, and emergency aid that make a real difference on the ground.

And now, we are expanding this mission.

We will also begin helping the forgotten victims of this war: the displaced, abandoned, and distressed animals suffering in the middle of Putin’s destruction. These animals have no voice, no shelter, and no way to survive without people stepping in. We are going to do what we can to help them too.

So I’m asking you right now: please support the GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

Every contribution helps Oleksandr continue this mission — helping Ukrainians survive, helping deliver supplies, and now helping the innocent animals caught in this war.

And if you can go the extra mile, please contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Your support keeps this platform alive and allows me to continue bringing you the truth, the updates, and the stories the mainstream media is ignoring.

Most importantly, become a paid subscriber. Your subscription does more than support the show — it helps us spread the truth, build this community, and keep the focus on Ukraine when the world is being told to look away.

Ukraine still needs us. The people still need us. And now, even the animals left behind need us.

Please step up. Please support. Please share.

We are just getting started.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away