Voice From Ukraine | Russian Aggression Rages On, Ukraine Hits Back, and Europe Takes the Lead

Please join me live on Voice for Ukraine with Oleksandr Bolbirer and Ken Harbaugh for an urgent inside report on what is happening right now inside Ukraine.

We’ll break down the latest attacks on Ukrainian cities, Ukraine striking back, the growing pressure on the front lines, and President Zelensky’s letter to Putin — what it means, why it matters, and why the world cannot afford to look away.

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This is not just another update. This is about a people fighting for survival, freedom, and the future of democracy while Putin continues his campaign of terror.

And this is where I need your help.

Please support our work and the people of Ukraine. Become a paid subscriber, share this live, and contribute directly through our GiveSendGo.

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

Every dollar helps us continue bringing you the truth from the ground and supporting the people who need help the most.

And if you can contribute directly to support the work:

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Ukraine cannot fight this alone. Silence helps Putin. Action helps Ukraine.

Join us live. Share this everywhere. Stand with Ukraine.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down