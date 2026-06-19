Voice From Ukraine | Russian Strikes Increase, Ukraine Sends A Strategic Message

Join me, Oleksandr , and Ken Harbaugh for another powerful edition of Voice from Ukraine as we break down the inside report, the latest attacks on Moscow, and what it means as Moscow is once again on fire.

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Ukraine is not just fighting for itself — Ukraine is fighting for freedom, democracy, and the security of the entire world. And right now, they need us more than ever.

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https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

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Stay strong. Stand with Ukraine. Support the people on the front lines.

Slava Ukraini.

— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away