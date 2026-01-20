VOICE FROM UKRAINE SPECIAL LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

Folks, I wish I could tell you this is just another update. It’s not.

While Donald Trump is out there distracting the country—attacking U.S. cities, floating the idea of canceling elections, running interference on the Epstein files, and openly flirting with dismantling NATO over his obsession with Greenland—Russia carried out one of its most massive, coordinated attacks on Ukraine yet. Exactly as I warned you. Exactly as this movement has been sounding the alarm.

From the night of January 19 into January 20, Russia unleashed a multi-layered assault on Ukraine using hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hundreds of attack drones. Kyiv and the Kyiv region were the primary targets. Hypersonic Zircon missiles from occupied Crimea. Iskanders from inside Russia. Cruise missiles from strategic bombers. Nearly 340 attack drones, most of them Shaheds. This wasn’t about military targets. This was about terror. This was about freezing civilians in the dead of winter.

Ukraine’s air defenses performed heroically—intercepting the overwhelming majority of incoming threats—but the damage is still devastating. More than 5,600 apartment buildings in Kyiv were left without heat overnight. Let that sink in. Temperatures are below zero. Families who had just gotten heating restored after earlier strikes are once again without warmth or water. Entire neighborhoods on Kyiv’s left bank lost water supply. In Odesa, a Shahed drone hit a high-rise residential building. In Zaporizhzhia, people were injured. Cars burned. Homes damaged. Infrastructure hit—again.

This is what Russia is doing right now, while parts of the U.S. political class look the other way or actively help launder Putin’s narrative. And yes, Trump’s behavior matters here. When he attacks NATO, undermines elections, and normalizes authoritarian tactics at home, it sends a green light abroad. Putin hears it. Ukraine feels it. Civilians pay the price.

The attacks are nonstop. The cold is brutal. And the people of Ukraine need support now more than ever. Not tomorrow. We’ve already made miracles happen together—generators delivered, heat restored, lives saved. But winter isn’t done, and neither is Russia.

We’ve proven that when we act together, we can push back against darkness—even in the coldest moments. Let’s keep these miracles alive. Ukraine is counting on us.

Enough is enough. We don’t look away. We don’t stay silent. We act.

-Lev Parnas

.