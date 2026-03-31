VOICE OF UKRAINE LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

🚨 VOICE FROM UKRAINE LIVE — THIS IS WHAT THEY’RE NOT SHOWING YOU 🚨

My dear friends,

Join me and Oleksandr as we go beyond the headlines and bring you the reality on the ground in Ukraine—the truth you’re not getting from mainstream media, the voices that need to be heard, and the stakes that continue to grow by the day.

This isn’t just another broadcast.

This is real-time truth from the front lines.

This is about what’s happening right now—and why it matters to every single one of us.

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👉 Support directly:

This platform is independent.

No corporations. No sponsors. No agenda.

Just truth—and the courage to speak it.

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It takes seconds, but it pushes this message out to thousands more people.

That’s how we grow. That’s how we break through.

🇺🇦 STAND WITH UKRAINE

Ukraine is still fighting.

Still resisting.

Still standing strong.

We cannot look away.

We cannot stay silent.

Support Ukraine. Share the truth. Spread the message.

This is bigger than a show.

This is bigger than a platform.

This is a movement.

And together—

we’re going to make sure the truth is heard.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.