VOICE OF UKRAINE LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

🚨 LIVE: VOICE FROM UKRAINE — THE TRUTH YOU WON’T HEAR ANYWHERE ELSE 🇺🇦
Join me live with Oleksandr Bolbirer and Ken Harbaugh as we bring you real-time breaking updates straight from Ukraine — the stories, the realities, and the truths the mainstream media isn’t covering.
This isn’t recycled headlines.
This is on-the-ground insight, raw intelligence, and the human reality of war — delivered directly to you.
📅 LIVE every Tuesday & Thursday at 2 pm eastern
⚡ Plus: Breaking live moments when news is unfolding in real time
If you want to understand what’s really happening — not what they want you to see — this is where you need to be.
📢 This is more than a show — it’s a mission.
👉 Like
👉 Comment
👉 Restack / Share
👉 Keep notifications ON
Every action helps push this truth through the algorithm.
And if you can:
💥 Become a paid subscriber — it fuels this platform and keeps independent reporting alive
💥 Support directly:
Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS
PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS
Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com
🔥 Together, we stand.
This platform — Voice from Ukraine — is not just content.
It’s a lifeline.
It’s a signal through the noise.
It’s something real… something powerful… something that matters.
And you’re part of it.
— Lev Parnas
P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.
And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear
Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.