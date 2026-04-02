Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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VOICE OF UKRAINE LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Lev Parnas
Apr 02, 2026

🚨 LIVE: VOICE FROM UKRAINE — THE TRUTH YOU WON’T HEAR ANYWHERE ELSE 🇺🇦

Join me live with Oleksandr Bolbirer and Ken Harbaugh as we bring you real-time breaking updates straight from Ukraine — the stories, the realities, and the truths the mainstream media isn’t covering.

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This isn’t recycled headlines.

This is on-the-ground insight, raw intelligence, and the human reality of war — delivered directly to you.

📅 LIVE every Tuesday & Thursday at 2 pm eastern

⚡ Plus: Breaking live moments when news is unfolding in real time

If you want to understand what’s really happening — not what they want you to see — this is where you need to be.

📢 This is more than a show — it’s a mission.

👉 Like

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👉 Keep notifications ON

Every action helps push this truth through the algorithm.

And if you can:

💥 Become a paid subscriber — it fuels this platform and keeps independent reporting alive

💥 Support directly:

🔥 Together, we stand.

This platform — Voice from Ukraine — is not just content.

It’s a lifeline.

It’s a signal through the noise.

It’s something real… something powerful… something that matters.

And you’re part of it.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.

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