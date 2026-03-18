Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
4h

Lev, I think they DO get it. They just don’t care. AIPAC or someone is paying them off to look the other way. That’s why we need to vote those shiftless a$$holes out and get you and others like you in their seats. Go get em!

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Betsy Braverman's avatar
Betsy Braverman
3h

I'm sadly unsurprised about the current congressmembers and so proud of your work Lev & team!

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