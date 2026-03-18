I’m writing this to you from Washington, D.C., after three days that left me with more clarity—but also more concern—than I’ve had in a long time.

I came here to do what I always do: speak truth to power. To sit down with Democratic leaders, to have real conversations, to push them, to warn them, to give them the perspective that I have—because I’ve been in those rooms before. I’ve seen how Trump operates behind the scenes. I know the playbook.

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And I have to be honest with you, folks…

It’s scary.

Not because there aren’t good people here. There are. There are people who care deeply about this country. There are some real fighters—and in the coming weeks, I’m going to introduce you to some of them. People who are ready to step up, stand beside me, and take this fight head-on.

But the overwhelming feeling I walked away with is this:

Too many still don’t understand what we’re dealing with.

They’re treating this like politics as usual. Like it’s another campaign cycle. Another opponent. Another strategy.

It’s not.

Donald Trump is not a normal politician. He never was. And that misunderstanding—that failure to grasp who and what he is—is exactly how we got here.

I saw it before with Biden. I saw it with Harris. And now I’m seeing it again.

And it’s dangerous.

Let me break down what we’re facing right now.

We have TSA workers—people responsible for the safety of millions of Americans—not getting paid. I just traveled through it. I spoke to them. I saw the stress, the exhaustion, the cracks forming in a system we depend on every single day.

This isn’t just about inconvenience. This is about national security.

At the same time, the economy is unraveling. Families are feeling it. Prices are rising. Stability is gone. And yet, instead of leadership, we’re getting chaos.

And then there’s the global stage.

Trump is being pulled deeper into conflicts he doesn’t understand and cannot control. Putin is playing his game—slow, strategic, patient—and Trump is walking right into it.

Meanwhile, the growing alignment and quiet dealings between Netanyahu and MBS should have every American paying attention. These aren’t isolated events. These are interconnected power plays shaping the future of our world—and we’re watching it unfold without a real strategy in place.

This is what I mean when I say: people in Washington still don’t fully see the board.

And I’m also sounding the alarm—again—on what’s coming next.

You’ve heard me talk about it: the conversations, the movements, the positioning around the next election.

Names like Tulsi Gabbard. The continued noise around election fraud narratives.

I’m still gathering, still confirming—but what I’m hearing is enough to say this clearly:

We cannot afford to be caught off guard again.

Not this time.

Now let me tell you about my meetings.

Some were productive. Some were frustrating. Some gave me hope. Others… left me shaking my head.

Because when you sit across from people who are supposed to lead—and you realize they’ve never been in the room with Trump, they’ve never seen how he operates, they’ve never felt that pressure—you understand the gap.

And that gap is where he wins.

That’s why I’m here.

Not for a party. Not for a politician.

For you.

For the people.

And that’s why I’m running for Congress.

Because we don’t need more politicians. We need people who understand the battlefield.

We need fighters.

We need truth.

We need accountability.

When I get to the House, I will be your voice. I will make sure there is transparency. I will make sure there is accountability. I will say the things others are too afraid to say—because I’ve already lived through it.

They’re scared of me because I have the receipts.

They’re scared of me because I’m not controlled.

No special interests.

No PAC money.

No backroom deals.

Just you and me—and the truth.

If you believe in this mission, if you believe it’s time to take our country back, I need your support.

Go to levparnas.org and contribute to this campaign. Every dollar matters. Every voice matters.

And if you want to do more—if you want to organize, mobilize, and be part of this movement on the ground—reach out to us at levpttp@proton.me. We are building something real here. Something powerful.

And for those of you who may not be able to contribute because you don’t live in America —I understand.

But you can still support this work.

Become a paid subscriber.

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What we’re building here on Substack is more than content—it’s access. It’s truth you won’t hear anywhere else. It’s behind-the-scenes insight from someone who has been there and is still in the fight.

Just this week, I gave paid subscribers a special, behind-the-scenes look—real stories, real locations, real moments from where it all began. And I’m going to keep doing that. More access. More truth. More of what the mainstream media refuses to show you.

Your support here allows me to keep going. To travel. To meet. To investigate. To speak freely.

I didn’t come to Washington to play politics.

I came here to send a message.

And after these past three days, that message is clearer than ever:

We are running out of time—but we are not out of options.

There are fighters ready to step up.

There is a movement building.

There is a path forward.

But it’s going to take all of us.

So let’s stop waiting. Let’s stop hoping someone else will fix it.

Let’s do it ourselves.

Together.

—Lev Parnas

Lev Parnas for Congress | Florida 27

Support the campaign: levparnas.org

Volunteer & organize: levpttp@proton.me

This isn’t just a community.

It’s a movement.

And we’re just getting started.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.