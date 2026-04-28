I have been telling you for a long time: watch what they do, not what they say.

Do not listen to the press conferences.

Do not listen to the slogans.

Do not listen to Trump saying he has “all the cards.”

Watch the movement of power.

And today, the movement of power tells you everything.

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Instead of Iran’s foreign minister sitting down with the Americans to decide the next step, he flew to Russia. He went to meet with Vladimir Putin. He went to Moscow for direction, support, and coordination while America sits on the sidelines pretending it is still in control. Reuters reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Putin in St. Petersburg, where Putin pledged support for Iran and spoke about Russia’s role in resolving the crisis.’

That is not normal diplomacy.

That is not America leading.

That is Putin running the table.

And the craziest part is this: Trump knows it.

He knows exactly what is happening. He knows Putin is sitting at the center of this. He knows Iran is taking its cues from Moscow. He knows China is watching quietly, waiting to benefit. He knows the oil markets are being squeezed, the American people are paying more, and the economy is being dragged down by chaos that benefits the same authoritarian network I have been warning you about for years.

And still, he cannot stop it.

That is why you see Steve Witkoff.

That is why you see Jared Kushner.

That is why everything is happening through back channels, side doors, private relationships, and people who were never elected by the American people to conduct foreign policy.

Trump canceled a planned trip by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for negotiations tied to Iran, while Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran was reviewing Trump’s request for negotiations. Think about that. The Americans are scrambling. The envoys are being moved around. The message from Trump is, “They can call us.” But Iran is not calling Washington first.

Iran is going to Putin.

That is the point.

That is the part the mainstream media keeps missing.

This is not just about Iran. This is not just about Russia. This is not just about oil. This is not just about Ukraine. This is not just about Venezuela. This is not just about Cuba. This is not just about the Epstein files, the money, the relationships, the compromise, the favors, and the secrets.

It is all connected.

That is why I keep telling you: follow the money. Follow the power. Follow who benefits.

Look at what is happening.

Russia is meeting with Iran while America is pushed to the sidelines.

Iran is using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage. AP reported that Iran offered to reopen the Strait if the U.S. lifts its blockade and ends the war, while the closure has disrupted global energy markets and driven economic pressure.

Putin is positioning himself as the mediator, the protector, the power broker.

Trump is publicly trying to act like he is in charge, but privately the same old characters keep showing up: Witkoff, Kushner, back channels, money people, real estate people, political fixers.

And China? China is sitting quietly, watching America bleed influence while oil, sanctions, trade, and global instability all move in a direction that weakens us and strengthens them.

This is what I have been warning about.

This is not a theory anymore. It is happening in plain sight.

Putin is not hiding.

Iran is not hiding.

Trump is not controlling the situation.

And the American people are the ones being forced to pay the price.

Gas prices go up.

Oil prices go up.

Markets shake.

Families suffer.

Small businesses suffer.

The economy weakens.

And the same people who created the chaos pretend they are the only ones who can fix it.

That is the oldest authoritarian trick in the book.

Create the crisis.

Control the narrative.

Profit from the panic.

Then tell the people you are their only savior.

We saw this with Ukraine.

Trump and his circle tried to turn Ukraine into a deal. Not a country. Not a democracy fighting for survival. A deal. A real estate transaction. A negotiation between strongmen where human beings, soldiers, families, and children become bargaining chips.

We saw this with Venezuela.

We saw the way oil, sanctions, power, and regime change all became part of the same game. We saw Maduro, Russian oil, Cuban energy pressure, and backroom arrangements all get mixed together while ordinary people were told this was about “strength.” Reuters reported last month that the U.S. allowed a Russian oil tanker to reach Cuba after Trump had threatened punishment against countries sending crude there. PBS also reported that a sanctioned Russian tanker docked in Cuba after the U.S. allowed passage.

Ask yourself why.

Ask yourself who benefits.

Ask yourself why, every time Trump claims he is standing up to Putin, the result somehow gives Putin more leverage.

Now we are seeing the same thing with Iran.

Iran does not need to guess who matters. Iran knows. Iran went to Moscow.

And Putin received them.

That is the image every American should understand today: Iran’s foreign minister sitting with Vladimir Putin while America waits on the sidelines.

That image tells you more than any campaign speech ever could.

It tells you that the world sees the weakness.

It tells you that Trump’s “America First” has become America isolated, America humiliated, America manipulated, and America used as a pawn in a larger game run by men who do not care about democracy, freedom, or the American people.

And yes, this is where the Epstein files matter.

Because when you talk about Trump, you cannot separate foreign policy from compromise. You cannot separate power from secrets. You cannot separate the people around him from the networks they have moved through for decades.

Why are certain people protected?

Why do the same names keep showing up?

Why are the files delayed, buried, spun, or weaponized?

Why do these back channels always seem to involve people with money, relationships, foreign connections, and something to hide?

These are not random questions.

These are the questions that explain why Trump behaves the way he behaves. Why he bends where he should stand strong. Why he attacks American institutions but flatters dictators. Why he talks tough for the cameras while Putin keeps gaining ground.

I know this is a lot.

I know it is hard to follow because they want it to be hard to follow.

That is the whole point.

They flood the zone.

They create ten distractions at once.

They make every scandal feel separate.

They make every crisis feel isolated.

They count on the American people getting exhausted.

That is why I am here.

To connect the dots.

Because once you connect them, the picture becomes clear.

Iran goes to Putin.

Putin backs Iran.

Trump sends Witkoff and Kushner into the shadows.

China waits.

Oil markets react.

The American people suffer.

The same back-channel networks keep appearing.

And the mainstream media keeps treating every piece like a separate story.

It is not separate.

It is one story.

It is the story of how American power is being handed over, piece by piece, to authoritarian interests while Trump and his circle pretend they are the ones defending us.

They are not defending us.

They are exposing us.

They are weakening us.

They are making the United States dependent on the very people they claim to oppose.

And today, with Iran’s foreign minister meeting Putin while Trump watches from the sidelines, the mask is off.

This is what I have been warning you about.

This is why independent media matters.

This is why this platform matters.

Because the mainstream media will tell you what happened. I am here to tell you what it means.

And what it means is this:

Putin is not reacting to Trump’s foreign policy. Putin is shaping it.

And until America wakes up to that truth, we will keep watching the same movie over and over again — Ukraine, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, oil, sanctions, back channels, secrets, compromise, and the American people paying the bill.

Enough is enough.

We are not just watching history.

We are living through the exposure of the network I have been warning about for years.

And now that it is happening in plain sight, none of us have the luxury of looking away.

So please, share this letter. Restack it. Comment. Like. Send it to someone who still thinks these stories are disconnected. Help me break through the noise and get this information to the people who need to understand what is really happening.

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This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And movements only grow when people decide that silence is no longer an option.

Truth has teeth.

And we are not backing down.

— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.