Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lastima's avatar
Lastima
34mEdited

Lev, you echo what I’ve always thought: the only person Trump will listen to is Putin.

The most powerful man in the world grovels at the feet of an outdated dictator who’s losing men, money & munitions to sanctions & Ukraine.

If Trump really felt powerful he would not be Putin’s bitch. There is no one in America he respects or listens to, no one to turn to - except maybe Jared Kushner. Really?

The girl in man’s clothing?

Look at him: Jared is either a woman or a eunuch.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture