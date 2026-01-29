Dear Voice From Ukraine Family,

I’m writing to you with a heart that’s full in a way that’s hard to describe—because what we’re doing together isn’t just “help.” It’s not just charity. It’s not even just humanitarian work.

It’s a lifeline.

It’s the kind of lifeline that shows up when the world looks away. When the headlines move on. When the cameras stop rolling. When people in warm rooms and safe places forget that in Ukraine, families are still living in darkness—literal darkness—praying for heat, praying for medicine, praying for food, praying that someone somewhere still remembers them.

Share

And I need you to understand something clearly: they are not forgotten. Not on our watch.

Because you made sure of that.

This past Christmas… this past Hanukkah… what happened was a miracle.

Some of you remember it like I do—because it didn’t feel real. We were in Odessa during one of the hardest stretches. The cold wasn’t just cold. It was biting. It was punishing. It was the kind of cold that makes you understand what it means to fight for survival in the simplest way: light, warmth, water, medicine.

And while the world celebrated… while families gathered around tables… we were delivering hope.

Generators. Heat. Food. Medicine. Essentials that most people take for granted.

And it wasn’t just the supplies—it was what those supplies meant.

It meant a mother didn’t have to choose between keeping her children warm and keeping them fed.

It meant a family didn’t have to sit in silence in the dark, thinking they were alone.

It meant a kid with disabilities didn’t have to suffer through the night because nobody could get to them.

I’m telling you right now—those moments, those deliveries, those tears… that wasn’t “aid.”

That was humanity winning.

And while we were delivering in Odessa, Alexander kept going—closer and closer to where it’s most dangerous, delivering generators, aid, and supplies toward the front line. And I want you to know the truth: every trip like that is a risk. It’s not a headline. It’s real life.

Oleksandr has been risking his own life. Not once. Not twice. Over and over again.

He’s delivered generators, aid, and supplies closer and closer to the front line—into places where the sound of the war isn’t something you read about… it’s something you hear above your head. It’s something you feel in the ground. It’s something that makes every mile forward a question of whether you’re coming back.

And I want you to understand the truth: there have been moments where we all held our breath.

Because when you’re running supplies into those areas, you’re not just fighting time and weather—you’re fighting the reality that one wrong moment can end it all.

But thank God… another miracle happened.

Oleksandr was saved. He made it through. And instead of stopping—instead of saying, “I’ve done enough”—he kept going.

That was humanity winning.

And the most powerful part is this: we didn’t stop after the holidays.

That’s what makes this community different. That’s what makes you different.

With your support, we kept going—every day—because the crisis doesn’t pause when the holiday lights come down.

And we kept going because we have heroes out there like Oleksandr, showing up again and again, delivering to a new family, a new hospital, a new group that the world has forgotten

That’s what you’re supporting.

That’s what you’re standing behind.

That’s what your dollars and your subscriptions are protecting and powering.

And I want to say something personal too—because this community doesn’t just support strangers… we take care of our own.

One of our own, Philipp Iitner, needed help. And because of you, we made sure he had a generator, heat, light, and what he needed to recover.

That’s what this is.

A movement.

A family.

A backbone.

Now here’s where it gets even bigger—and I’m sharing this with you because I want you to feel what I feel: we are expanding.

We’ve been in touch with Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, and they reached out to us so we can stay connected and work together.

Think about that for a second.

This isn’t just about what we’ve already done—it’s about what we’re building. The relationships. The trust. The real people on the ground who know this isn’t performative. This is real. This is life and death.

We’re going to be talking more with them to figure out exactly where we can help—what else they need, what gaps exist, what support we can provide, what supplies are hardest to get, and how we can move faster.

This is what happens when a community refuses to give up.

We grow.

We connect.

We strengthen.

We scale up the mission.

And we’re not stopping there.

We’re also now in touch with Save Ukraine—an organization on the ground fighting to bring Ukrainian children home. Children stolen. Children kidnapped. Children taken across borders and ripped away from their families.

And thanks to one of our subscribers—one of our family members—this connection happened.

Oleksandr has already been in touch with Mykola, and we’re working out what they need most right now: generators, power support, essential equipment, whatever it takes to help them keep moving forward.

Let me say this clearly:

Your support isn’t just helping people survive. It’s helping reunite families. It’s helping save children.

That’s what your dollar does.

That’s what your subscription does.

That’s what your belief does.

After delivering a generator, medicine, food, and essentials to a family that is completely isolated, we realized something that shook us to our core:

Families with disabled children. Families with no access to heat. No access to medicine. No access to consistent food or water. Families the world has completely forgotten because the war has gone on so long that people have started to act like it’s “normal.”

But for these families, there is nothing normal about it.

It’s survival. Every day.

So I’m announcing this now, to all of you:

Our next project at Voice from Ukraine is to make sure these families gets what they need—food, water, light, heat, medicine—until help comes in.

We’re going to make it our mission that these children are not forgotten. These families are not left behind. These people are not erased because the world got tired of hearing about Ukraine.

Because we don’t get tired of doing what’s right.

And that brings me to the truth I need to say—straight to you, from my heart:

If you can do one thing right now… the most important thing…

Please continue contributing to the GoFundMe.

https://gofund.me/7254121d6

And I want to expand on why:

We need more generators.

We need more supplies.

We need heating equipment.

We need medicine.

We need food that lasts.

We need transportation and fuel to keep these deliveries moving.

The war is continuing. The winter is getting worse. And every day, more families are pushed into survival mode—more hospitals go dark, more children go without the basics, more elderly people are left freezing in silence.

And now—with World Central Kitchen reaching out… with Save Ukraine on the ground fighting to rescue stolen children… with our new mission to help these 72 families who are isolated and forgotten—our responsibility is growing.

That’s not a burden.

That’s an honor.

Because it means what we’re doing is working. It means people on the ground see this community as real. It means they trust us enough to reach out and say, “We need you.”

So when you donate—even $5, even $10—you’re not just “giving money.”

You’re putting light into a home that’s gone dark.

You’re putting heat into a room where a child is shivering.

You’re putting medicine into hands that have been empty for too long.

And please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re doing something just as powerful: you’re helping us break through the algorithms so this mission doesn’t get buried. You’re helping the platform grow so more people see it, more people join, and more lives get saved.

Share

The mainstream media isn’t talking about this the way they should.

The world is forgetting.

And the people suffering don’t have the luxury of being forgotten.

So if you’ve ever asked yourself, “Does my help matter?”

I’m telling you: YES. Every single dollar matters. Every single share matters. Every single paid subscriber matters.

✅ Support Ukraine + Voice from Ukraine

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/7254121d6

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And I want to be clear: I know not everyone can contribute financially. I understand that. Truly.

But if you can’t give right now, you can still help in a powerful way:

✅ Share this letter

✅ Forward it to someone who can help

✅ Tell your friends

✅ Post the GoFundMe

✅ Keep Ukraine in the conversation

Because every share is another chance for one more family to get heat.

One more child to get medicine.

One more hospital to keep operating.

And to the people in Ukraine who are holding on by a thread—your actions tell them:

“You are not alone.”

That is a miracle in itself.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

Thank you for being the kind of people who don’t just talk about compassion—you live it.

Thank you for proving that a community can become a movement.

That strangers can become family.

That hope can travel across an ocean and show up in the form of light, warmth, and survival.

But with all the miracles we’ve created together… we cannot stop now.

Not when there are still families freezing.

Not when there are still children suffering.

Not when there are still people waiting for someone—anyone—to remember them.

And I promise you: we will.

With you. Always.

—Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book neither Putin nor Trump want you reading, because it connects the dots to the shadow networks playing out right in front of your eyes.

And while you’re there, grab Voice from Ukraine merch—it’s another way to support this mission, represent this movement, and remind the world that Ukraine is not a headline… it’s a fight for humanity

.