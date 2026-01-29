Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rain Desjardins's avatar
Rain Desjardins
37m

It’s amazing to me that we have to do a Gofund me to provide basic human needs. Obviously our government is lost at this point. Where are the billionaires? These people are monsters.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
13m

😔🙏♥️

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture