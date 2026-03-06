What If We Had a Congress and Opposition Dems to Stop Trump?

Join me live as I give you the latest updates from the campaign trail since announcing my run for Congress in Florida’s 27th District. I’ll be joined by Wajahat Ali and Cliff Schecter as we break down what’s already happening behind the scenes and why this race is getting so much attention.

Let me tell you something: Trump and the people around him are furious. And I understand why. The last person Donald Trump wants sitting in Congress is someone like me — someone who knows exactly how the operation works, someone who has been inside the room, and someone who has spent years exposing the truth. This district is Trump’s backyard. His golf club is here. His political network is here. And the idea that he might have to face someone like me in Congress — someone who knows their game — is something they absolutely do not want.

But that’s exactly why I’m running.

This campaign isn’t about politics as usual. It’s about accountability. It’s about taking our country back. Nobody knows how these people operate better than I do, and nobody will fight harder to expose it and stand up for the American people.

But I can’t do this alone.

They will have super PACs, corporate money, and special interests pouring in to stop us. I’m running a 100% grassroots campaign powered by the people. I will not take corporate money. I will not take super PAC money. And I will not take special interest money.

That means your support matters more than ever.

If you believe in this mission and want to help us take this fight directly to Trump’s backyard, please support the campaign today:

👉 Support the campaign fundraiser here: https://levparnas.org/

Join us live, spread the word, and let’s show them something they never expected:

The people are ready to take their country back.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida’s 27th District