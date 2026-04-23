Yesterday was an incredible night.

In Virginia, people showed up in force. They came out in droves and voted on redistricting—engaged, energized, and determined to make their voices heard. That’s what democracy is supposed to look like.

And what happened next should alarm every single one of us.

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Almost immediately, Donald Trump came out and claimed—again—that the election was corrupt. No evidence. No facts. Just the same playbook we’ve seen before. Challenge the result. Create chaos. Push it until something breaks.

And this time, something did.

A judge stepped in and overturned the outcome. Now the Attorney General is appealing—but let’s be clear: this is no longer about one race, one state, or one decision

.

This is about a pattern.

While everyone is distracted by headlines, tweets, and foreign policy drama, something much bigger is quietly taking shape right here at home.

In Florida, Ron DeSantis is already preparing new redistricting plans.

Across the country, more than 20 states have enacted versions of election laws reshaping how votes are cast and counted.

Behind the scenes, figures like Joe DiGenova are being positioned with authority—talking about investigations, prosecutions, and going after individuals tied to past impeachment efforts.

You’re hearing talk of arrests. Of “accountability.” Of rewriting the narrative.

At the same time, voices like Tulsi Gabbard are amplifying ideas about federal control over elections—something that would fundamentally change how our system works.

And while all of this is happening…

The media is chasing Trump’s latest posts about Iran.

They’re focused on the “two-week warnings,” the back-and-forth rhetoric, the noise.

But that’s the distraction.

Because the real fight—the one that will define everything—is happening here at home.

It’s happening in courtrooms.

In state legislatures.

In quiet policy shifts.

In legal maneuvering most people aren’t even hearing about.

I’ve been telling you this.

Watch what they do, not what they say.

And right now, what they’re doing should concern every American—no matter what side you’re on.

This isn’t about politics anymore.

This is about the system itself.

Why This Matters

If you wait until it’s obvious, it’s already too late.

What we’re seeing isn’t one isolated event—it’s a coordinated shift in how power is structured, challenged, and potentially controlled.

And the reason you’re not hearing about it the way you should?

Because it’s complicated.

Because it doesn’t fit into a 30-second clip.

Because it’s easier to chase headlines than to explain systems.

But that’s exactly why I’m here.

I’m not bringing you this as an outsider reading headlines.

I’ve lived inside these circles. I’ve seen how these strategies are built, how narratives are shaped, and how power moves when no one is paying attention.

And I’m telling you now:

Pay attention.

Enough Is Enough — Now We Act

This is the moment where we decide whether we stay passive… or we step up.

If you’re reading this, you already understand that something bigger is happening.

Now we need to turn that awareness into action.

Register and get involved:

📩 callsforcongress@proton.me

Join the volunteer movement:

📩 levpttp@proton.me

Become a paid subscriber.

This is how we grow. This is how we break the algorithm. This is how we make sure this message reaches people before it’s too late.

Support directly if you can:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially—listen to me:

You are still part of this family.

You are still part of this movement.

And everyone can do something:

Subscribe (it’s free)

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Bring one more person into this conversation

That’s how movements grow. That’s how truth spreads.

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Final Thought

I know there’s a lot happening.

I know it feels overwhelming.

But this is exactly the moment we’ve been preparing for.

We don’t fix this by looking away.

We fix this by standing up—together.

By making our voices louder than ever.

By refusing to be distracted.

Enough is enough.

And together—we will protect what matters.

We will be heard.

And we will not let this slip away.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.