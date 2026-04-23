Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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AshleyDame's avatar
AshleyDame
8h

I was watching the recorded coffee and tea podcast last night and could see this surprised you. I don’t quite understand it and it surprises me. I hope Aaron’s take is right that it will be given back to rightful winners.

I’m so tired of the honest guys getting screwed over. How do I teach my children these basic morals when our leadership doesn’t follow it themselves?

Rant over. We will fight and win our democracy back.

Lev, thank you for all that you are doing and I hope you and your family have a blessed day!

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Gayla Kunis's avatar
Gayla Kunis
8h

There are many more of us!

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