Every single time, it’s the same pattern.

Donald Trump and his people flood the airwaves.

They make announcements.

They take victory laps.

They tell you the war is over, the enemy is crushed, and everything is under control.

Right now, they’re calling it a “ceasefire.”

They’re telling you Iran has been neutralized.

They’re trying to convince you that stability has returned.

But as I always tell you:

Watch what they do—not what they say.

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Because the reality on the ground tells a completely different story.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a choke point.

Oil is still being leveraged.

Tankers are still under pressure.

The region is still unstable.

And while Donald Trump stands in front of cameras talking about peace, bombs are still falling across the region—Beirut, Israel, and beyond. Critical infrastructure has already been hit. The Gulf remains fragile. This is not stability. This is controlled chaos.

And then came the moment that should alarm every single American.

When Donald Trump was asked about Iran potentially charging ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz—one of the most critical global trade routes in the world—he didn’t express outrage.

He didn’t defend free navigation.

He didn’t stand up for American interests.

He said the United States could partner with them.

Think about that.

The President of the United States openly entertaining a partnership with Iran to tax global shipping.

If that sounds familiar, it should.

Because this is the same playbook Donald Trump used in Venezuela—publicly talking about helping the people, while in reality aligning with the same regime, working alongside figures like Delcy Rodríguez, as the Venezuelan people continued to suffer and their resources were exploited.

And now, you are watching that same model begin to unfold again.

While There Is Chaos… The Money Is Moving

As I told you yesterday—and you are watching it play out today—every move, every statement, every escalation, every sudden shift creates movement in the markets.

Oil spikes.

Oil drops.

Billions move in minutes.

And while there is death, destruction, and chaos on the ground…

Trump’s inner circle is making money.

This isn’t speculation. This is the pattern.

While the world reacts emotionally to war, the people closest to power position themselves financially.

Someone opened a short on oil couple of hours before the ceasefire announcement and made $174 million.

That is not diplomacy.

That is not leadership.

That is exploitation.

While death, destruction, and chaos dominate the headlines…

What is happening behind the scenes—and what I am hearing from my sources—is even more serious.

This is not just about Iran.

This is not just about a ceasefire.

This is not just about regional conflict.

This is about a long-term alignment.

An alliance between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that I have been warning about going back to 2017.

An alliance built around one central goal:

Global dominance over oil, gas, and energy.

Everything you are seeing play out—every conflict, every disruption, every “deal,” every shift—is connected to that objective.

The Strait of Hormuz.

The Gulf.

Energy pipelines.

Market volatility.

Sanctions.

Back-channel negotiations.

What looks like chaos on the surface…

Is part of a much larger power structure being shaped underneath.

And let me be very clear:

These are not allies in the traditional sense.

These are powerful actors working together when it benefits them—and preparing to turn on each other when it doesn’t.

That’s how this always ends.

Meanwhile, Here at Home—The Real Fight Is Being Set Up

While all of this is happening overseas…

The most dangerous move is being prepared right here in the United States.

Because Donald Trump’s number one objective is not peace abroad.

It is control at home.

It is the election.

It is power.

Behind the scenes, Trump, his DOJ, and figures like Tulsi Gabbard are laying the groundwork for what comes next:

Federal interference in state elections

The push behind the Save America Act

Expanding federal authority over how elections are run

This is not theoretical.

This is being built right now.

And while people are being told to focus on “peace” in the Middle East, the Middle East remains in turmoil—and the global consequences are only beginning.

Energy markets will feel this.

Travel will feel this.

Supply chains will feel this.

What we are seeing now is just the immediate shock.

The long-term effects will take months—if not longer—to fully unfold.

This Is Why This Platform Exists

There are plenty of places that will give you headlines.

There are plenty of people who will repeat what’s already being reported.

That’s not what we do here.

Here, I give you the insider perspective.

Because I’ve been in those rooms.

I know how these people operate.

I understand the patterns.

And I am telling you:

What you are seeing is serious.

But what is happening behind the scenes is even more dangerous.

I am speaking to sources not just here, but around the world—and the message is consistent:

We cannot afford to wait.

We Are Not Waiting—We Are Organizing

This is not about just watching events unfold.

This is about action.

We are building a movement.

We are organizing sustained protests.

Not for one day. Not for optics.

But continuous, strategic pressure until change happens.

If you want to be part of that:

Levpttp@proton.me

Why Becoming a Paid Subscriber Matters

Let me be direct.

I am not a pundit.

I am not sitting on the sidelines.

I was part of that world.

And I risk a lot bringing you this information.

Becoming a paid subscriber is not just support—it is what allows this platform to grow, to break the algorithm, and to reach the people who need to hear this before it’s too late.

If you can—become a paid subscriber today.

Support Directly

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

I understand not everyone can contribute financially.

But everyone can take action:

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Help us build this movement.

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They want you focused on what they’re saying.

I need you focused on what they’re doing.

Because while they talk about peace…

Deals are being made.

Money is moving.

Power is being consolidated.

And here at home, the next phase is already being prepared.

We are not waiting for it to hit.

We are preparing now.

This is not just a newsletter.

This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.