Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Jan Moon's avatar
Jan Moon
1h

Did anyone happen to notice that right in the middle of one of his blathering ceasefire speeches he inserted, "Big money will be made."? If that isn't vintage Trump I don't know what is. Tell that to the Iranian citizens on the ground still trying to dodge drones, missiles, rockets, or God knows what, and just trying to stay alive. The man is an obscenity.

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Specialk's avatar
Specialk
1h

Also getting rid of TSA employees after setting us up to normalize ICE presence in the airports.

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