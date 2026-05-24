While America Remembers Its Fallen, Putin Is Making More Graves in Ukraine

My dear Lev Remembers family,

As Americans gather this Memorial Day. We observe Memorial Day by bowing our heads and remembering the brave American servicemen and women who gave their lives so that we could live in freedom.

But while we prepare to honor our fallen here at home, the people of Ukraine spent last night in bomb shelters, subway stations, stairwells, and hallways—holding their children close, listening to explosions over Kyiv, wondering whether the next missile would hit their apartment, their school, their street, their family.

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Last night, Vladimir Putin reminded the world once again what this war really is.

This was terror from the sky.

Russia launched one of its largest attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: approximately 600 drones and 90 missiles, including the powerful Oreshnik ballistic missile. Residential buildings, schools, markets, water facilities, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. At least two people were killed in Kyiv, two more in the surrounding Kyiv region, and more than 80 people were wounded.

Think about that for a moment.

While many of us slept safely in our beds, families in Kyiv were awakened by air raid sirens and the sound of missiles coming toward them. Parents were not thinking about summer plans. They were thinking about how to get their children underground before the next explosion. Elderly residents were not sitting comfortably in their homes. They were standing in the cold darkness of shelter corridors, praying that the building above them would still be standing in the morning.

Firefighters and rescue crews did what Ukrainians have been forced to do for more than four years: run toward devastation while Russian weapons were still falling. They pulled the injured from shattered homes. They carried people to ambulances. They extinguished fires in neighborhoods where ordinary Ukrainians had gone to sleep expecting nothing more than another night in their own homes.

And that is what must never be forgotten: these are ordinary people.

They are mothers. Fathers. Children. Grandparents. Teachers. Shopkeepers. Soldiers returning home on leave. People trying to keep their businesses open, their families together, and their country alive.

They are not targets on a map.

They are human beings.

Russia’s attack damaged locations across Kyiv, including residential areas and civilian sites. Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted hundreds of incoming drones and dozens of missiles, but no country can protect every home when an aggressor is allowed to launch wave after wave of weapons against a civilian population. Ukraine continues to urgently need air-defense support, including systems capable of intercepting advanced Russian missiles.

For years, too many politicians and commentators have tried to turn Ukraine into a talking point. They speak about territory as though they are drawing lines on a real estate contract. They discuss “ending the war” as if the only thing necessary is forcing the victim to surrender enough land, enough children, enough freedom, enough dignity.

But last night exposed the truth once again:

Putin does not want peace. He wants submission.

He does not fire hundreds of drones and missiles into Kyiv because he is seeking an honorable end to this war. He does it because he wants the Ukrainian people frightened, exhausted, broken, and abandoned by the free world.

And this is where Donald Trump enters the story—not as a bystander, but as an American president whose weakness, vanity, and willingness to be flattered by dictators is putting the free world in danger. I have been warning you about the meetings behind closed doors. I have been reporting on the conversations surrounding Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping. While Trump is preoccupied with pageantry, monuments, grand announcements, personal attention, and anything that feeds his ego, Putin and Xi are playing a far more serious game. They are discussing power. They are discussing territory. They are discussing which democracies can be isolated, weakened, and abandoned while Donald Trump congratulates himself for being welcomed into the room.

And I want to say this as clearly as I can: as I have been reporting to you, Taiwan is next. This is not some distant possibility that we can afford to dismiss. This is the next stage of the same playbook. Ukraine was the testing ground: attack a democracy, overwhelm the world with propaganda, pressure the United States to walk away from weapons and support, and then wait for the victim to be forced into surrender. Now, after Trump’s meetings with Xi Jinping, we are already beginning to see the first public warning sign. Trump has said he has not decided whether to proceed with a major weapons sale to Taiwan. That is how it starts. First comes uncertainty. Then delay. Then excuses. Then the claim that supporting a democratic ally is somehow too costly or too provocative. And then, when the weapons do not come and the aggressor senses weakness, the attack begins.

We have already seen this with Ukraine. Trump’s administration froze military assistance to Ukraine and later halted some missile shipments as Ukrainian civilians faced continuing Russian bombardment. Now, after meeting with Xi, he is creating uncertainty over Taiwan’s defense at the very moment China is watching every move America makes. This is not strength. This is not peace through diplomacy. This is the exact signal authoritarian leaders are waiting for. Putin has been playing Trump in plain sight, using every flattering conversation, every delay, and every false promise of peace to buy more time to kill Ukrainians. Xi is watching closely, because if Trump can be persuaded to weaken Ukraine, he can be persuaded to weaken Taiwan. Same president. Same vanity. Same confusion. Same surrender dressed up as negotiation.

And look at what Putin’s “peace” looks like. While Trump presents himself as the man who can make deals with dictators, Putin answers with approximately 600 drones and 90 missiles raining down on Kyiv and the surrounding region. He answers with burned homes, damaged schools, terrified children in shelters, injured civilians, and families forced to count their dead in the morning. Russia’s overnight attack from May 23 into May 24 killed people in Kyiv and the surrounding region and wounded scores more. That is not a partner seeking peace. That is a dictator testing whether America still has the courage to stand with people fighting for their freedom.

Tomorrow, on Monday, May 25, America will observe Memorial Day. It is a solemn day dedicated to honoring the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to this country and to the freedoms we cherish.

Those American heroes did not die so that tyranny could once again march across Europe while we shrugged our shoulders.

They did not sacrifice their lives so dictators could bomb democratic capitals into submission while the rest of the world searched for excuses.

They fought and died for the principle that free people have the right to live without being ruled by force, fear, or foreign domination.

That is exactly what Ukrainians are fighting for today.

Every Ukrainian soldier defending a trench, every air-defense crew tracking incoming missiles, every medic treating the wounded, every mother carrying her child into a shelter is part of the same larger human struggle: the fight to live free.

And this is why Memorial Day matters so deeply at this moment. We do not celebrate Memorial Day. We observe it. We honor the American servicemen and women who gave their lives defending this country, our Constitution, and the principle that free people should never be forced to kneel before tyranny. Nothing we do from the safety of our homes compares to the sacrifice they made on the battlefield. But we dishonor that sacrifice if we allow the very freedoms they died defending to be surrendered through lies, cowardice, propaganda, and political vanity. They fought with their lives on the front lines. Our duty today is to fight with our voices: against misinformation, against disinformation, against the normalization of dictators, and against an American president willing to abandon democratic allies one after another. We must speak for Ukraine. We must warn abo ut Taiwan. We must defend democracy here at home. Because when silence replaces courage, tyranny does not remain overseas for long.

And I want to be very clear: this is Putin’s war. The Ukrainian people are paying for it with their homes and their lives. Russian families are also being forced to watch sons, brothers, and fathers fed into a brutal invasion driven by one man’s obsession with empire and control.

I have been warning for a long time that this war is not just about Ukraine. It is about whether dictators can use terror, corruption, propaganda, and military force to destroy democracies while the free world negotiates with itself over whether to care.

Ukraine is not asking the world to feel sorry for it.

Ukraine is asking the world not to abandon it.

Last night, people in Kyiv were forced underground while Russian missiles tore through their city. This morning, they rose again. They cleared glass from the streets. They helped their neighbors. They returned to their posts. They mourned their dead, cared for their wounded, and continued standing.

That kind of courage deserves more than applause.

It deserves action.

This Memorial Day weekend, as we honor America’s fallen heroes, let us also stand with the people of Ukraine who are fighting right now for the very values our fallen defended: freedom, democracy, sovereignty, and the right of a nation to determine its own future.

Do not let anyone convince you that supporting Ukraine is somehow separate from defending freedom.

It is defending freedom.

Do not let anyone tell you that Putin can be trusted to stop if Ukraine is forced to surrender.

A man who launches hundreds of drones and missiles into a civilian capital does not stop because weakness satisfies him. He stops only when he is forced to understand that terror will not succeed.

Stand with Ukraine. Speak for Ukraine. Do not look away from Kyiv.

Because silence is exactly what Putin is counting on.

And as Americans remember our fallen, the least we can do is make sure the freedom they died defending is not abandoned when another free people are fighting for their survival.

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A Personal Request

This is why independent platforms like this matter.

While too much of the media moves from headline to headline, I will continue bringing you the truth about Ukraine, Russia, Trump, Putin, and the forces trying to reshape our world behind closed doors. I will continue connecting the dots and telling you what others will not.

But I cannot do it alone.

Please become a paid subscriber today. Your support allows this platform to remain independent, fearless, and focused on the truth. Paid subscriptions do more than support my work—they help this reporting reach more people at a moment when the truth about Ukraine must not be buried.

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Even if you cannot contribute financially, please do something today: like this post, restack it, share it, and tell someone why Ukraine still matters.

This is not just a community. It is a movement of people refusing to be silent while innocent people are bombed, democracies are threatened, and truth is buried beneath propaganda.

Tonight, remember Kyiv.

Tomorrow, honor America’s fallen.

And every day, stand with those who are still fighting to be free.

Slava Ukraini.

Glory to Ukraine.

God bless America

And may we never forget the true cost of freedom.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down