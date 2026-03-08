While the World Looks Away, Ukraine Is Still Suffering

VOICE FROM UKRAINE

There is a lot of chaos in the world right now.

Wars are expanding. Tensions are rising. And the people paying the price are the innocent.

What we are witnessing today is not just another geopolitical crisis. It is the continuation of a dangerous chain reaction that started when Donald Trump chose to empower Vladimir Putin instead of confronting him.

Share

Now the conflict in Iran is escalating. Oil prices are rising. And every dollar flowing into the global oil market strengthens the same war machine that continues to destroy Ukraine.

Putin’s machine.

The longer this instability spreads, the stronger his position becomes.

And while the world’s cameras chase the next headline, the suffering in Ukraine continues.

But here, in this community, we don’t look away.

That’s why Voice from Ukraine exists.

Because even when the media moves on, we refuse to forget the children, the families, and the elderly who are still living through this nightmare every single day.

Every day there are blackouts.

Every day there are attacks.

Every day there are families trying to survive.

And every day, because of you, help arrives.

Generators.

Food.

Warmth.

Medicine.

Hope.

This community continues saving lives.

Children who would otherwise sit in darkness now have light.

Families who would otherwise freeze now have heat.

Elderly people who would otherwise be forgotten now know that someone, somewhere, still cares.

And that is why what we are doing matters.

Because while governments debate and politicians posture, real people are surviving because of this community.

I want to give a special thank you to someone who represents the very best of humanity.

Oleksandr.

Oleksandr is a true hero.

Every single day, tirelessly, without recognition, without headlines, he is on the ground helping deliver the aid that this community makes possible.

He doesn’t stop.

He doesn’t complain.

He simply keeps going — because the people there need help.

And none of this would be possible without each and every one of you.

This isn’t just charity.

This is solidarity.

This is humanity.

This is proof that even in a world filled with chaos and corruption, ordinary people can still stand together and do extraordinary things.

So as you watch this video…

Please continue doing what you can.

Continue supporting Ukraine.

Continue supporting the children.

Continue supporting the families who need it most.

If you are able to help, please continue supporting our mission on the ground in Ukraine. Every contribution goes directly toward helping families, children, and the elderly who are struggling to survive the war.

You can support the mission here: https://gofund.me/ea191c395

Every contribution matters.

Every share matters.

And just as importantly, becoming a paid subscriber matters as well.

Not only does it help support this mission and the work we are doing on the ground, but it also helps amplify our voice through the algorithms. The way these platforms are built, paid subscriptions help push our reporting and updates further so more people see the truth about what is happening in Ukraine.

Share

And right now, that matters more than ever.

Because when the mainstream media stops covering Ukraine, we become the voice that keeps the story alive.

Every paid subscriber helps make sure that Voice from Ukraine continues to reach people around the world.

Every act of support sends a message to the people there that they are not alone.

Because while the world may move on…

We will not.

We will continue telling their stories.

We will continue helping.

And here, through Voice from Ukraine, their voices will always be heard.

Thank you, Oleksandr.

And thank you to every single member of this community who refuses to look away.

Together, we will keep helping.

And together, we will keep Ukraine’s voice alive.

Slava Ukraini.

— Lev Parnas