While Donald Trump stood at the podium delivering his speech about Iran, scrambling to project strength as panic set in behind closed doors, the world wasn’t listening to his words — it was reacting in real time to his actions.

Because while he spoke, sirens were going off across the region. Missiles were hitting targets tied to U.S. allies. Tensions were escalating in real time. Reports from the region showed attacks and alerts affecting Israel and the Gulf even as Trump tried to project control, confidence, and victory.

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But that’s not what was actually happening.

This is what I’ve been warning you about.

Don’t listen to what they say. Watch what they do.

While the cameras were fixed on Trump’s speech, the real story was unfolding behind the scenes. Oil markets were rattled. The region was on edge. Our allies were left dealing with the fallout. And at the very same time, the Trump administration lifted sanctions on Delcy Rodríguez — a central figure from Maduro’s regime in Venezuela — opening the door to new business and new political legitimacy for a power structure that had long been under U.S. penalties.

Let that sink in.

While Americans are being told this is about strength, the truth is that power is being rearranged in plain sight.

Trump talks tough in public. But behind the scenes, his administration is loosening pressure on the very authoritarian networks that profit from chaos. Delcy Rodríguez is not some minor bureaucrat. She is one of the key faces of the regime structure in Venezuela. And now, quietly, sanctions are gone.

At the same time, while the people of Cuba are suffering through blackouts, shortages, and a worsening humanitarian crisis — conditions made worse by Donald Trump’s policies — Russian oil tankers carrying hundreds of thousands of barrels are still reaching the island. Think about that. Trump stands in front of cameras pretending to be tough on Russia, pretending to isolate its influence, yet the oil keeps flowing. The regime stays afloat. The system continues uninterrupted.

So ask yourself — who is really in control here?

Because when you look at the actions, not the words, it starts to look less like Trump is confronting Putin… and more like he’s enabling the very system Putin depends on.

Think about the contradiction.

The people suffer. The dictators maneuver. The oil keeps flowing.

Russian oil keeps moving across the oceans, finding buyers like China, which has become the buyer of last resort for sanctioned oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, allowing those regimes to keep generating billions in revenue . And now Venezuela — once isolated and struggling — is being brought back into the game.

But here’s the part they don’t want you to think about.

Those profits are not going to the people. They are not rebuilding countries. They are not helping families.

They are being siphoned off — into offshore accounts, into hidden networks, into the hands of the same power brokers and regime insiders who control these systems.

This is how these authoritarian structures survive. This is how they grow stronger.

And that’s why I keep saying it — follow the money.

Because when you do, you don’t see struggling nations. You see a system where dictators, oligarchs, and insiders are cashing in… while everyone else pays the price.

That is why I keep saying: don’t look at what they say. Look at what they do.

Because what they are doing tells the real story.

Think about where the world was not long ago. Before all of this escalated. Before Trump returned to power. Oil prices were stable. Russia was not just under sanctions — it was under real pressure, its energy revenues dropping, its economy strained, even facing the risk of recession as sanctions tightened and oil income declined.

Venezuela was cornered. The Maduro regime was isolated, sanctioned, and struggling to stay afloat under international pressure. The authoritarian system was on the defensive.

Iran was dealing with internal unrest and economic collapse. Authoritarian regimes were on the defensive, not the offensive.

And now look at what’s happened in a short period of time. Oil prices have surged. Russia’s revenues are rebounding, giving it new life and new leverage. China is buying discounted oil. Iran is at the center of a global crisis. And Venezuela — instead of being contained — is being brought back in, with sanctions eased and figures like Delcy Rodríguez elevated and legitimized as power brokers.

The dictators who were once under pressure are no longer on the defensive — they are resurgent, coordinated, and profiting.

So ask yourself: how does a system that was squeezing these regimes suddenly turn into one that strengthens them?

Because when you step back and look at the full picture, it doesn’t look like containment anymore. It looks like alignment.

This is not peace through strength.

This is chaos serving the powerful.

This is what happens when conflict becomes a business model.

And while all of this unfolds abroad, the cracks here at home are starting to show.

Even some of Trump’s loudest defenders are beginning to break. Alex Jones, of all people, is now publicly calling for an intervention around Trump, warning that something is deeply wrong. When voices like that start panicking, you know the instability inside Trump’s own world is becoming impossible to hide.

People are starting to jump ship.

And they should.

Because while ordinary Americans deal with higher costs, economic uncertainty, and a world growing more dangerous by the day, insiders are still finding ways to position themselves for profit. Defense deals. Tech expansion. Drone ventures. War-driven markets. The same old story: the public pays the price, and the connected few cash in.

The world right now is hurting — but not everyone.

The winners are the dictators, the regime insiders, the energy profiteers, and the political club that always seems to come out richer on the other side of crisis.

The losers are everyday Americans, our allies, and working people across the globe.

And that is why this platform matters.

Because we are not here to repeat their talking points. We are here to connect the dots. We are here to tell the truth before the headlines catch up. We are here to say out loud what too many others are still too afraid to say.

And now we have to take that truth further.

We are organizing.

We are building.

We are launching coordinated efforts:

📞 Phone campaigns

📧 Email campaigns

🤝 Volunteer mobilization

If you want to be part of this movement:

👉 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

This is how we turn information into action.

We do not sit back while the same corrupt networks use war, fear, and propaganda to tighten their grip.

Enough is enough.

If you believe in this mission, I need you with me.

Let me be direct with you:

This platform only works if we sustain it.

Paid subscribers allow me to:

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👉 Become a paid subscriber today.

You are not just supporting content — you are supporting truth, accountability, and action.

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I understand not everyone can contribute financially.

But everyone can do something:

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These actions take seconds — but they drive the algorithm and expand our reach.

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This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

I am risking everything to bring you this information and to keep connecting these dots while others look away.

Mainstream media still is not telling this story the way it needs to be told.

But you see it.

And once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

So stay loud. Stay engaged. Tell a friend. Build this with me.

Because I am not stopping.

And neither should you.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.