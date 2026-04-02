Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
4d

Follow the money

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
4d

Thank you Lev….so disheartening to read, but we have to face the reality of what he is doing. We have to get him and all his sychophants out!!

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