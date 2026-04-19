Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Joseph Felser's avatar
Joseph Felser
2h

Outstanding work, Lev! 🙏 You have presented a very complicated and multilayered situation in a clear and compelling manner. This post should be required reading.

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Tammy Plimmer's avatar
Tammy Plimmer
1h

Thank you for sharing this very important information. I've been compiling my own research and it confirms what you're telling us. My genuine concern is how to turn this around and build a better future for everyone. I'm just a regular citizen with no platform. I support voices like yours, attend marches, vote, and let my humble voice be shared whenever possible.

I believe things can change for the better. However, I have no doubt that there's a challenging road ahead for all of us.

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