A lot of people keep wondering why Donald Trump does what he does.

Why he praises strongmen.

Why he undermines institutions.

Why he seems more comfortable with chaos than stability.

And I keep telling you the same thing:

It’s not just Donald Trump.

It’s the people around him.

It’s the people behind the scenes.

It’s what you don’t see.

It’s what you don’t hear.

It’s what doesn’t get reported.

That’s the part that should scare you.

Because Donald Trump, at his core, has always been driven by one thing—money, image, and legacy. The buildings, the branding, the gold letters, the obsession with being the biggest, the best, the most powerful name in the room.

That’s who he is.

But the machinery around him?

That’s something very different.

And that’s what I’ve been working on putting together for you.

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This is Part One.

THE IDEOLOGY: WHERE IT REALLY BEGINS

To understand what’s happening today, you have to go back—not to 2016, not to 2020—but to 2007.

That’s when a software engineer named Curtis Yarvin began laying out a framework that would later echo through politics, tech, and power.

He called it the “Dark Enlightenment.”

This wasn’t just criticism of government. It was a rejection of democracy itself.

Yarvin argued that democracy was inefficient, unstable, and ultimately unsustainable in a modern world. In its place, he proposed a centralized system run more like a corporation—led by a small elite, powered by technology, and enforced through structure and control.

He wrote about dismantling federal institutions.

Eliminating bureaucracy.

Rebuilding governance from the top down.

And those ideas didn’t stay isolated.

They moved.

FROM THEORY TO POWER: THIEL AND VANCE

Among those paying attention was Peter Thiel.

Thiel had long questioned whether democracy could coexist with rapid technological progress. He believed systems were too slow, too constrained, too outdated.

In 2011, he gave a lecture that would quietly shape the future of American politics.

In the audience: J. D. Vance.

That moment turned into a relationship—mentorship, funding, alignment. Thiel didn’t just influence Vance—he helped build him into a political figure connected to the same networks of power, capital, and long-term thinking.

Vance represents something different than Trump.

He represents continuity.

A bridge between ideology and implementation.

THE EXPANSION: TECH POWER, MEDIA, AND INFLUENCE

At the same time, a broader ecosystem was forming.

Investors, platforms, influence networks.

Figures like Elon Musk stepping directly into political discourse.

Voices like David Sacks helping shape alternative narratives.

Platforms like Rumble shifting how information flows.

This wasn’t random.

It was a growing alignment around a belief:

That traditional institutions—government, media, bureaucracy—were broken.

And that something new needed to replace them.

A QUIET PARALLEL: THE PUTIN MODEL

Now look at a system that already exists.

Under Vladimir Putin, Russia has operated under a model of centralized authority, reinforced by a network of loyal elites—often described as oligarchs.

Power is consolidated.

Media is controlled.

Opposition is limited.

And while the United States is not Russia—there are ideological echoes:

A skepticism of democratic systems.

A preference for centralized power.

A fusion of wealth and governance.

PROJECT 2025: THE BLUEPRINT FOR POWER

And then there is the structure.

The planning.

The roadmap.

Organizations like The Heritage Foundation didn’t just react to political change—they prepared for it.

Through Project 2025, they developed a detailed, coordinated strategy to reshape the federal government from the inside out under the next conservative administration.

This isn’t just a policy wishlist.

It’s a governing manual.

A plan to:

Replace thousands of federal employees with ideologically aligned personnel

Consolidate executive power

Restructure agencies to align with a specific vision of governance

Reduce institutional independence across departments

Figures like Russell Vought and Stephen Miller have been associated with pushing aggressive executive authority and structural changes to government.

This is about control of the system itself.

Not just winning elections—

But controlling what happens after.

AND WHILE THIS WAS HAPPENING — DONALD TRUMP

And while all of this was taking shape in the background—while ideologies were being written, networks were forming, and power structures were being mapped out—you had Donald Trump moving through it all in his own way.

Starting in the late 1980s, with his marriage to Ivana Trump and his early exposure to Soviet-connected circles, Trump’s name began appearing in conversations tied to foreign money and influence. Through the rise and fall of his casinos, the bankruptcies, and the years when traditional American banks began pulling back, new streams of financing emerged—many tied to individuals connected to Russian business and oligarchic networks.

Trump’s orbit also intersected with figures like Jeffrey Epstein, raising further questions about the circles he moved in and the leverage those relationships created.

As Trump moved closer to politics, those connections didn’t disappear—they evolved. By 2016, his campaign was being managed by Paul Manafort, a man with well-documented ties to pro-Russian interests and work connected to Vladimir Putin’s sphere of influence. That same election cycle saw confirmed efforts by Russia to interfere in the U.S. election—an operation that U.S. intelligence agencies publicly assessed was intended to benefit Trump. In 2020, there were continued efforts tied to Russian sources to surface damaging information on Hunter and Joe Biden.

Through it all, Trump remained consistent in one way—public admiration for Putin, repeated deference, and a pattern that raised alarms across intelligence and national security communities.

THIS IS NOT THEORY — THIS IS LIVED

And I want you to understand something clearly.

I’m not writing this to you as someone sitting on the outside piecing together headlines.

I’m telling you this because I lived it.

Because I saw it.

Because I was in rooms where these conversations were happening.

And even beyond that—through my sources and relationships across the United States, Europe, and Ukraine—I continue to see how these networks operate, how they communicate, and how they move behind the scenes.

This is not speculation to me.

This is experience.

THE MOMENT OF ALIGNMENT

So now step back.

You have:

An ideology questioning democracy and promoting centralized control.

A network of tech power, money, and influence ready to disrupt old systems.

A geopolitical model that demonstrates how centralized authority can operate.

And a detailed policy roadmap designed to restructure government itself.

And in the middle of all of it—

Donald Trump.

Not as the architect.

But as the catalyst.

The one who breaks the system open.

The one who commands attention.

The one chasing power, money, legacy—the shiny objects.

While behind him—

The real architecture is being shaped.

The long-term strategy.

The ideological framework.

The structural transformation.

Trump didn’t create this alignment—but he became the center of it. The perfect vehicle at the perfect time. Someone driven by personal ambition and visible rewards, while the real architecture of power—those shaping systems, policies, and long-term direction—operates behind the curtain. This is not the end of the story. This is the opening chapter. In Part Two, I’m going to take you deeper—connecting these relationships, following the financial and political pathways, and showing you exactly how these worlds intersect in ways that have not been fully exposed.

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While they build networks—

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Enough is enough.

We are not waiting quietly for the midterms.

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Bring more people in.

That’s how we grow.

That’s how we win.

This is just the beginning.

In Part Two, I’m going to go deeper—

Connecting the dots.

Following the money.

Exposing the relationships behind the scenes.

Because once you see how it all connects—

You’ll understand exactly what we’re up against.

Stay informed.

Stay ready.

Because this story—

Is far bigger than one man.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.