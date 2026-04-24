WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: THE WOLFF-EPSTEIN FILES WITH ELLIE LEONARD AND SPECIAL GUEST LEV PARNAS

I’m going LIVE with Zev Shalev and Ellie Leonard for a deep, unfiltered breakdown that you will not see anywhere else.

We are exposing the connections surrounding Michael Wolff, Jeffrey Epstein, Steve Bannon, and their overlapping circles — including years of proximity, access, and influence tied to Donald Trump.

This is not surface-level commentary.

This is about patterns, relationships, and what’s been hiding in plain sight.

👉 You don’t want to miss this. This is a WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE.

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And here’s why the timing of this matters more than ever:

All of a sudden, Ghislaine Maxwell is back in the spotlight — with discussions of a potential pardon quietly gaining traction behind the scenes.

At the same time, the DOJ appears to be escalating pressure, with talk of possible new arrests, while figures like Joe DiGenova are being positioned into roles that could influence investigations as a special counsel.

This isn’t random.

This isn’t disconnected.

This is about control — control of narrative, control of exposure, and control of what comes next.

👉 Join me LIVE. Watch closely. Think critically. This is bigger than what they’re telling you.

🔴 CALL TO ACTION — THIS IS HOW WE FIGHT BACK

This platform exists because of you — and right now, your support matters more than ever.

👉 Become a paid subscriber.

You’re not just supporting content — you’re helping break the algorithm and keep real information flowing.

👉 Join the movement. Register at: callsforcongress@proton.me

We’re building something powerful — and we need you in it.

👉 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

Step up. Be part of the action.

👉 Support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially — you are still part of this family.

Every like.

Every share.

Every comment.

Every restack.

It all matters. It all helps grow this movement.

We are not just a community — we are a movement.

And moments like this? This is exactly why it matters.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.