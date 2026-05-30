Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Lev Remembers | INSIDE REPORT - BREAKING: The Launch of Deep State Media — Speaking Truth to Power Starts Tonight

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
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Lev Parnas
May 30, 2026

Join us for a major Lev Remembers Live with breaking news, the official launch of Deep State Media, and much more.

Tonight, we’re taking this platform to the next level — speaking truth to power, exposing the system, and building something that is not about left or right, Democrat or Republican, but about the truth.

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You don’t want to miss this one.

If you haven’t yet, please become a paid subscriber and support this work. Your support keeps this platform independent and helps us continue exposing what the powerful don’t want you to see.

You can also contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Join us tonight. Share this everywhere.
This is not just a platform. This is a movement.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away

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