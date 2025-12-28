BREAKING: TWO-WEEK DONNIE STRIKES AGAIN

As I said before — and I’ll say it again — “two weeks, Donnie strikes again.” Before this so-called meeting even happened, I told you exactly what was coming. Putin called Trump and gave him his orders. Those orders were simple: delay everything another two weeks. And that’s exactly what Donald Trump did. Another two weeks while Ukrainians are dying. Another two weeks while families freeze in the dead of winter without heat, power, or safety. This isn’t diplomacy — it’s deliberate delay, and it benefits only one man: Vladimir Putin.

What we all witnessed afterward was nothing short of an embarrassment. Watching Trump stand there and talk down to President Zelensky, repeat Kremlin talking points, and frame Russia as the “peace-seeking” party while bombs are still falling tells you everything you need to know. This wasn’t about peace. It was about protecting Putin’s interests, buying time for Russia, and humiliating Ukraine on the world stage. And unfortunately, this is exactly what I’ve been warning about for months — long before the mainstream media caught up.

👉 CALL TO ACTION

-Lev Parnas

