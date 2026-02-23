LEV REMEMBERS LIVE: NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES

LEV REMEMBERS LIVE — SPECIAL BREAKING UPDATE

Join me for a powerful LevRemembers breaking update as I prepare to head to the “STATE OF THE SWAMP” — standing side by side with patriots, truth-tellers, and leaders who refuse to stay silent while our democracy is tested

But that’s not all.

Our incredible team — the Wolfpack — is delivering new Epstein material directly to Congress. The work doesn’t stop. The files don’t disappear. And the pressure is building.

Share

While others move on, we move forward.

I’ll be bringing you live updates, behind-the-scenes insight from inside Washington, and breaking developments as they unfold. You’re not going to get this perspective from corporate media — you’ll get it here.

This is accountability in action.

This is why we built this community.

Make sure you’re subscribed. Make sure your notifications are on. And make sure you’re watching — because what’s coming next matters.

We’re not just reporting history.

We’re shaping it.

And please sign the petition, we need every signature possible on the Epstein petition. Every name is weight. Every signature is pressure. Every share makes it harder for anyone to pretend the public is willing to move on. If you’ve signed, send it to five more people. If you haven’t, now is the moment.

👉 https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

Real change happens because ordinary people step forward. If you want to help with research, outreach, organizing, digital amplification, or being part of the engine that drives this movement, join us.

📧 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

Movements win when people refuse to stay spectators.

Let me talk to you honestly about paid subscriptions.

This platform survives because of you. But just as important, paid subscribers are what help us beat the algorithm. They push this reporting into timelines, inboxes, and recommendation engines that would otherwise bury it. When you upgrade, you are not just supporting — you are amplifying.

If you can become a paid subscriber, it is one of the most powerful ways to help this message travel.

If you are able to contribute financially, here are the ways to do it. And I mean this sincerely — only if it works for you.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/c97148365

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar goes toward travel, research, production, and putting truth directly in front of the people who would rather avoid it.

But hear me clearly.

If you cannot give, if you cannot upgrade, you are still family.

You can share.

You can repost.

You can text someone who might step in.

You can bring new eyes to the facts.

This movement is built on participation. Everyone can do something. And what matters is that we move together.

Set your reminder. Tell a friend. Show up ready.

Because the next phase of this story is not just about what they do.

It’s about what we do.

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots to what you are watching unfold right in front of your eyes.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away..