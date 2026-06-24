BREAKING LIVE UPDATE

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript242824BREAKING LIVE UPDATEA recording from Lev Parnas's live videoLev ParnasJun 24, 2026242824ShareTranscriptGet more from Lev Parnas in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLev RemembersSubscribeAuthorsLev ParnasRecent PostsLev Remembers | Inside Report - Federalizing Elections, Mail-In Ballots, and the Potential US-Russia Partnership25 mins ago • Lev ParnasVoice From Ukraine | Inside Report - Ukraine Imposes Long Range Sanctions, The Warrior Witches, and MoreJun 23 • Lev Parnas and The Ken Harbaugh ShowLev Remembers | Inside Report - A Broken MOU, A Regime Losing Control, and MoreJun 23 • Lev ParnasLEVREMEMBERS LIVE UPDATESJun 22 • Lev ParnasThe First Lady Deportation Scanfal: What did Melania Trump know and when did she know it?Jun 19 • Lev Parnas, Zev Shalev, and Ellie LeonardVoice From Ukraine | Russian Strikes Increase, Ukraine Sends A Strategic MessageJun 19 • Lev Parnas, Oleksandr Bolbirer, and The Ken Harbaugh ShowIntelligent Masculinity | With Lev ParnasJun 18 • Lev Parnas and Nick Paro