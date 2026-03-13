Interview with Lev Parnas

Thank you to Centered America for having me on. Platforms like this prove that the next generation isn’t waiting for permission to ask the hard questions—they’re already doing it. Young journalists stepping up, speaking truth to power, and refusing to be intimidated is exactly what this country needs right now. If you believe in independent journalism, make sure to follow and subscribe to Centered America. Supporting platforms like theirs is how we keep real conversations alive.

Share

But conversations alone aren’t enough. We need change in Washington.

That’s why I’m running for Congress in Florida’s 27th District. Not just for my voice—but for every voice that feels ignored, every young American who wants a future worth fighting for, and every family thinking about their kids and grandkids and wondering what kind of country they’ll inherit. We need leaders who will stand up to corruption, expose the truth, and protect democracy—not people who are afraid to challenge power.

I know the system because I’ve been inside it. I’ve seen how the deals are made, how the pressure works, and how the powerful try to silence anyone who speaks out. That’s exactly why they don’t want someone like me in Congress. And that’s exactly why we need to win.

This campaign isn’t funded by special interests or corporate PACs. It’s a grassroots movement. If you believe in what we’re building, I need your help right now.

Visit LevParnas.org and contribute to the campaign. Every donation—large or small—helps us compete against the political machine that would rather keep the truth buried.

If you’re an American citizen, you can directly support the campaign by contributing at LevParnas.org. Your support helps us reach voters, spread the message, and fight back against the forces trying to silence this movement.

And for those of you who want to support the work I do exposing the truth and speaking out—even if you’re outside the United States or unable to donate to the campaign—you can support this platform by becoming a paid subscriber here. Paid subscribers help keep this independent voice alive and help amplify the message through the algorithms so more people hear the truth.

This is bigger than one district.

This is bigger than one election.

This is about whether the next generation gets a real democracy—or something that looks a lot more like authoritarianism.

Join the fight. Support the campaign. Spread the word.

Lev Parnas for Congress — Florida District 27

Contribute today: LevParnas.org

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.