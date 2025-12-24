BREAKING: MEIDAS TOUCH EXPOSED

🚨 YOU WON’T BELIEVE YOUR EYES — OR YOUR EARS. 🚨

Today I went live to expose what’s really going on with MeidasTouch—and what you’re about to see in this clip will speak for itself. Because instead of coming out and debating me, instead of confronting what I’m saying in front of you on a Substack Live audience—where nobody can hide, nobody can edit, and the truth has nowhere to run—they’ve chosen another route: a smear campaign. Not answers. Not receipts. Not a real conversation. Just an attempt to smear me and discredit what I’m bringing to the table.

And here’s the part that should make everyone stop and think: that’s exactly the playbook Trump and MAGA use. Attack the messenger. Distort the truth. Label people. Try to intimidate them into silence. If that’s how they respond when challenged, then what does that say about the “independent media” brand they’re selling? Because when you’re confident in the truth, you don’t need smears—you show up, you debate, you bring receipts, and you let the audience decide

In this live, I break down their ecosystem, their relationships with contributors like Michael Cohen, and why certain “truth” narratives only start moving when it’s profitable—when it’s good for dollars and cents. This isn’t about personalities. It’s about incentives. It’s about who gets amplified, who gets frozen out, and why. If truth only moves when money moves, that isn’t journalism—it’s branding. And I’m done watching people get manipulated by a business model dressed up as a mission.

That’s why real independent journalism matters now more than ever. Real reporting is risky. It’s uncomfortable. It doesn’t wait for permission. And it doesn’t answer to algorithms, alliances, or fear. It answers to the truth—and to the people who are brave enough to demand it.

This isn’t about clicks. It’s about consequences. If we don’t support real, independent voices now, we’re leaving the truth in the hands of people who monetize outrage, silence dissent, and smear anyone who challenges them. I’m not backing down. Enough is enough.

