Important Christmas Message from Lev: Miracles Are Still Happening in Ukraine, thanks to you. 🙏

On Christmas morning, the lights came back on in a place that had been dark for weeks.

That didn’t happen by accident—it happened because of you.

I keep thinking about how miracles actually happen.

They don’t come wrapped in ribbons.

They don’t arrive through speeches or headlines.

They happen because ordinary people decide to care.

They happen because you became paid subscribers.

Because you donated.

Because you shared this work with friends, family, and strangers.

Because you refused to scroll past suffering and instead chose to stand up.

That’s how a church in Ukraine went from darkness to light.

That’s how children were able to gather, smile, and feel Christmas—despite the war surrounding them.

That’s how another generator arrived when it mattered most.

This is what Christmas miracles look like in real life.

And now—more than ever—we need more of them.

Ukraine is facing one of the hardest, coldest, darkest moments of this war. Infrastructure is under constant attack. Families are freezing. Communities are barely holding on. And winter is far from over.

We cannot slow down now.

If you’ve already become a paid subscriber—thank you. You are the backbone of this work.

If you’ve donated—thank you. You helped turn darkness into light.

If you’ve shared these stories—thank you. You brought more people into this mission.

And if you’ve been thinking, “I want to help, but I’m not sure when,” this is that moment.

Ways to Support (only if you can):

• Become a paid subscriber — it keeps this platform alive, independent, and moving fast

• Donate to the GoFundMe — https://gofund.me/dc67997d5

• Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

• PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

• Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

• Share this letter everywhere — miracles multiply when people see the truth

Christmas reminds us that light is strongest when the world feels darkest. Thanks to you, light is still breaking through. Thanks to you, miracles are still happening. And with your continued support, there will be more—many more—to come.

From my heart to yours,

thank you for believing,

thank you for standing up,

and thank you for standing with Ukraine.

With love, humility, and deep gratitude,

God bless you and all your loved ones 🙏

-Lev Parnas

P.S. And folks—one person I don’t want us to forget on Christmas is our hero, Oleksandr. While most of us are home with our families today, he’s out there doing God’s work—leaving his own family behind to bring light and warmth to other people’s children. If you can—only if you can—any dollar helps. I’d love for us to bless him the way he’s blessing others, so he and his family can feel some peace and support this holiday season too. If you’re able, here is Oleksandr’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f79516a67