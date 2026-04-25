UPDATE ON IRAN WAR!!!

Join me as I join Ben Meiselas on MeidasTouch to break down the breaking news around Iran, Pete Hegseth, and what is really happening behind the scenes.

While the headlines chase one distraction after another, the real story is unfolding in plain sight: escalating tensions with Iran, questions about who is actually steering U.S. policy, and Pete Hegseth standing at the center of yet another dangerous Trump-world power play.

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We’re going to go beyond the talking points and connect the dots — the military pressure, the political chaos, the foreign policy gamble, and the people trying to sell this to the American people as strength when it looks more and more like desperation.

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— Lev Parnas

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.