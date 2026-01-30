INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM UNDER ATTACK - BEN, AARON, LEV

You do NOT want to miss this one. I’m going live for the first time ever with Ben Meiselas (Midas Touch) and my son Aaron Parnas for breaking news and the behind-the-scenes reality the media still refuses to connect. We’re going to walk you through what’s really happening with Don Lemon, the raids in Georgia, Tulsi Gabbard, the attacks on independent journalism, and the bigger plan playing out in real time — how they’re trying to manipulate the public, suppress the truth, and steal elections right in front of our eyes.

And we’re not stopping there. We’re also digging into the Epstein files dump — and what they’re really hiding. Because let me tell you something: this is not coincidence. It’s coordinated. The timing, the targets, the distractions — it’s all part of a strategy designed to overwhelm you, confuse you, and keep you from seeing the truth. Aaron is also going to be bringing breaking information during the live — directly tied to the survivors.

Most importantly, folks — support independent journalism. Subscribe if you haven’t yet to Midas Touch, Aaron Parnas, and our platform right here at Lev Remembers. And if you’re able, become a paid subscriber — because that’s how we break through the algorithms, that’s how we keep this operation going, and that’s how we keep the truth moving when the mainstream won’t touch it. We’re not just reporting a story — we’re building a movement that refuses to be intimidated, refuses to be silenced, and refuses to look away.

And I need every single one of you to sign the Epstein petition right now. We can’t wait. We need accountability now. We’re going to keep adding more names to the list of people who must be subpoenaed and put under oath — no more hiding behind podcasts, PR spin, or selective outrage.

https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

If you want to be part of the backbone of this grassroots fight, sign up to volunteer: levpttp@proton.me. And if you can contribute to keep us moving forward, here are the direct links:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3f25f7874

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

No pressure, ever — because if you can’t give right now, you are still family. What matters is that you show up in whatever way you can: sign the petition, share this message, restack it, tell a friend, bring more people into this community, speak up, and make your voice heard. Everything matters. This is how we win — together. Support independent journalism. Protect the truth. And together, we’re going to take our democracy back.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to read, because it connects the dots to what’s playing out right in front of our eyes.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough is Enough gear, folks — because it’s time to stand up, speak out, and take this country back. Enough is enough

.