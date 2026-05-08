Lev Remembers Live: BREAKING UPDATE — They’re Stealing the Election in Plain Sight, and Trump’s Abuse of Women Won’t Stop

We’re breaking down Trump’s decades-long pattern of abuse toward women, his continued attacks on female reporters, the unanswered questions around the Epstein files, and how his DOJ and political machine keep protecting power instead of pursuing truth. Then we’re going state by state through the gerrymandering attack on democracy — from Florida to Virginia, Texas, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, Louisiana, and beyond — showing how they are trying to take away the people’s voice before the votes are even cast.

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Lev Parnas for Congress

Florida’s 27th District

Speak Truth. Fight Back. Take Action.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.