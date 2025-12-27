Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
SPECIAL EDITION OF COFFEE AND TEA WITH LEV AND DEAN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS—ZEV SHALEV, ELLIE LEONARD, NICK PARO, AND SHANE YIRAK
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
  Lev ParnasDean BlundellZev ShalevEllie LeonardNick Paro, and Shane Yirak
2:18:34
BREAKING LIVE UPDATES WITH LEV
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
  Lev Parnas
40:29
BREAKING LIVE UPDATE - Oleksandr and his convoy came under fire while delivering generators and aid
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
  Lev Parnas
4:14
BREAKING: Trump & Zelensky Meeting at Mar-a-Lago Sunday
My sources say Zelensky is being pressured—while Russia gets rewarded and Ukraine gets boxed in.
  Lev Parnas
Important Christmas Message from Lev: Miracles Are Still Happening in Ukraine, thanks to you. 🙏
On a day meant for family and faith, this community delivered another generator—and gave children a Christmas they’ll never forget.
  Lev Parnas
4:46
MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM LEV
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
  Lev Parnas and Ben Meiselas
1:01:09
The MTN Is in Crisis: Lev Parnas and Exclusive Shady Messages from Meidas
A recording from Lev Parnas and Shane Yirak's live video
  Lev ParnasShane Yirak, and Nick Paro
40:17
BREAKING: MEIDAS TOUCH EXPOSED
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
  Lev ParnasLyudmila PikerCheech PrevitiNick Paro, and Skip Day
1:12:05
MAJOR BREAKING- Live with Lev Parnas
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
  Lev Parnas
18:15
BREAKING: DOJ Epstein Dump Exposes Trump — But What’s Missing Is Far More Terrifying
Files vanished, pages blacked out, money trails erased — and the names you’re not seeing explain everything
  Lev Parnas
EXPOSED: Putin’s “Preferred Envoy” Inside Trump World — And the Deal Pipeline Targeting Ukraine
My sources warned for months. Now it’s breaking into public view—Miami back-channels, Gaza-style “reconstruction,” Venezuelan oil pressure, and an…
  Lev Parnas
An Important Sunday Message From Lev: A Miracle of Light You Need to Read
These two holidays share one truth: miracles still happen when people choose to be the light. This week, you didn’t just donate — you became the miracle…
  Lev Parnas
© 2025 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture