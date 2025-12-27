Lev Remembers
SPECIAL EDITION OF COFFEE AND TEA WITH LEV AND DEAN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS—ZEV SHALEV, ELLIE LEONARD, NICK PARO, AND SHANE YIRAK
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
4 hrs ago
•
Lev Parnas
,
Dean Blundell
,
Zev Shalev
,
Ellie Leonard
,
Nick Paro
, and
Shane Yirak
645
57
75
2:18:34
BREAKING LIVE UPDATES WITH LEV
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Dec 27
•
Lev Parnas
1,317
155
204
40:29
BREAKING LIVE UPDATE - Oleksandr and his convoy came under fire while delivering generators and aid
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Dec 26
•
Lev Parnas
1,362
128
500
4:14
BREAKING: Trump & Zelensky Meeting at Mar-a-Lago Sunday
My sources say Zelensky is being pressured—while Russia gets rewarded and Ukraine gets boxed in.
Dec 26
•
Lev Parnas
486
44
226
Important Christmas Message from Lev: Miracles Are Still Happening in Ukraine, thanks to you. 🙏
On a day meant for family and faith, this community delivered another generator—and gave children a Christmas they’ll never forget.
Dec 25
•
Lev Parnas
859
54
220
4:46
MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM LEV
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Dec 25
•
Lev Parnas
and
Ben Meiselas
1,752
113
208
1:01:09
The MTN Is in Crisis: Lev Parnas and Exclusive Shady Messages from Meidas
A recording from Lev Parnas and Shane Yirak's live video
Dec 25
•
Lev Parnas
,
Shane Yirak
, and
Nick Paro
663
126
131
40:17
BREAKING: MEIDAS TOUCH EXPOSED
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Dec 24
•
Lev Parnas
,
Lyudmila Piker
,
Cheech Previti
,
Nick Paro
, and
Skip Day
1,562
182
184
1:12:05
MAJOR BREAKING- Live with Lev Parnas
A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Dec 24
•
Lev Parnas
3,039
390
632
18:15
BREAKING: DOJ Epstein Dump Exposes Trump — But What’s Missing Is Far More Terrifying
Files vanished, pages blacked out, money trails erased — and the names you’re not seeing explain everything
Dec 23
•
Lev Parnas
686
18
279
EXPOSED: Putin’s “Preferred Envoy” Inside Trump World — And the Deal Pipeline Targeting Ukraine
My sources warned for months. Now it’s breaking into public view—Miami back-channels, Gaza-style “reconstruction,” Venezuelan oil pressure, and an…
Dec 23
•
Lev Parnas
365
9
166
An Important Sunday Message From Lev: A Miracle of Light You Need to Read
These two holidays share one truth: miracles still happen when people choose to be the light. This week, you didn’t just donate — you became the miracle…
Dec 21
•
Lev Parnas
501
29
199
